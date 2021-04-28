Advertisement

Kansas soon could have just 3 counties with mask orders

Thursday, March11, marks one year since the WHO declared a global pandemic.
Thursday, March11, marks one year since the WHO declared a global pandemic.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MISSION, Kan. (AP) - Fewer than five of Kansas’ 105 counties still require masks, and those still in place might not last much longer.

Johnson County, which is the state’s largest county with more than 600,000 residents, is set to consider Thursday whether to allow its mask order to expire.

Health officials there have said they won’t resist dropping the requirement. Such action would leave mask orders in place in just three counties - Riley County in the Manhattan area, Douglas County in the Lawrence area and Wyandotte County in the Kansas City, Kansas, area.

And commissioners in Riley County indicated at a meeting this month that they won’t seek to extend their order further after it expires in mid-May.

