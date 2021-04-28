KBI investigating after human remains found along Mitchell, Cloud County line

MITCHELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after human skeletal remains were found along the Mitchell and Cloud County line.

A little before noon Monday morning, April 26, the KBI said the sheriff’s offices from Mitchell and Cloud counties asked it to investigate after they located human skeletal remains near Highway 9 and County Road 757, east of Beloit. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

“The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Cloud County Sheriff’s Office began searching the area on Monday morning after a resident notified law enforcement at about 10:25 a.m. that they had found a human bone. Authorities made the discovery of the remains soon after,” the KBI said.

The KBI is working to determine what caused the person’s death. The remains have not yet been positively identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

