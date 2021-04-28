Rain chance Wednesday; no severe weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a chance for showers and storms will be around on Wednesday, but threats of severe weather will be well south of Kansas. Some heavy downpours are possible in the afternoon, which would be most common for south central and southeast Kansas.

Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s. The winds will shift back to the north throughout the day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy even where it’s not raining.

Thursday will be breezy with northwest winds and highs near 70.

Friday is still expected to be the pick day of the week with lighter winds and highs in the mid 70s. Enjoy.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; chance for P.M. showers and storms. Wind: S/NW 10-15. High: 73.

Tomorrow night: Evening showers end by midnight; mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 10-20. Low: 50.

Thu: High: 74 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Fri: High: 75 Low: 45 Sunny.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 51 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy in the P.M.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 57 Increasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy; chance for overnight showers/storms.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 57 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers/storms.

