Republican Congressmen in new ad urge supporters to get COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a new ad, a handful of Republican Congressmen, including Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, are urging their supporters to get a COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as vaccination rates begin to plateau due to vaccine hesitancy.

Senator Marshall, also a physician, said reducing vaccine hesitancy comes down to trust. Currently, many Republicans don’t trust the health officials that have recommended shutdowns and mask mandates over the past year.

“I come to you today, not only as a United States senator, but as a physician concerned for our nation’s safety,” Marshall says in the ad.

It’s a call to action from doctors in Congress for those who are hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Last year, the entire world was forced to face the COVID-19 pandemic head on. And now, we – the American people – have the opportunity to achieve peace of mind and live life as free as before by choosing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/nZoDxgPVVB — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) April 27, 2021

“We saw three or four weeks ago that we were soon going to have more vaccines than arms to put them in, so we started investigating and doing some focus groups, started talking to people, asking people, ‘why are you hesitant to get the vaccine?’” Marshall said.

Polls and surveys suggest Republicans are among the most hesitant. Marshall said supporters and constituents he’s spoke with say their decision comes from mistrust.

“Talking to a large group of people that are Republicans and voted for President Trump and are hesitant to get the vaccine. “They just feel like they’ve been lied to and haven’t been dealt honestly with, that they don’t understand why we’re being forced to wear masks, especially after you’ve had the vaccine or had the virus itself,” Marshall said. “They just feel like there’s an inconsistency and that they’ve been lied to.”

The ad featuring the GOP Congressmen also debunks the myth that steps were skipped in developing the vaccine, ensuring that they followed the process closely.

‘”They were able to do several steps at the same time. And really, because the federal government fronted them so much money, they were able to compress the timeline as well,” Marshall said.

The ad emphasizes that the vaccines are both safe and effective.

Marshall said local doctors are in the best position to fight vaccine hesitancy because patients trust them. He encourages doctors and pharmacists to reach out to patients and customers to recommend it.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.