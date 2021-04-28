Sedgwick County explores new ways to encourage vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The race to get more Kansans vaccinated continues, but has hit a snag with hesitancy from some who haven’t yet received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The latest data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that just 38 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and in the last couple of weeks, health officials are concerned that vaccination rates are slowing down.

Locally, Sedgwick County health officials are exploring some non-traditional ways to get more people vaccinated. This includes exploring new ideas to bring the vaccine directly to people at events like Riverfest and baseball games. The county will continue offering walk-in appointments, but the new idea is to make the vaccine experience more convenient.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said the county is getting creative “because (it wants) to get people vaccinated and (it needs) to take them to events where ordinarily, many people wouldn’t (get vaccinated).”

“And that’s what we’re going to do,” she said.

Eyewitness News spoke with people yet to get a vaccine who say the country’s approach with taking the vaccine to the people could make a difference.

“I think it’s a really good idea. Convenience is everything these days,” Wichita resident Aleah Chinn said. “If you have to take time to ask off work, wait in line, that’s going to deter a lot of people.”

