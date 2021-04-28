Advertisement

Sunshine returns, breezy and mild Thursday

High temperatures in the low to mid 70s
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says we will have some dry weather in the days ahead as temperatures remain mild for the remainder of the week.

Scattered showers and storms will linger over portions of central and eastern Kansas this evening before diminishing by midnight. Severe weather is not expected.

We will see a return to sunshine statewide on Thursday. North winds will be breezy throughout the day with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be a very nice day with plenty of sun and light winds for most of the state. Highs will reach the mid 70s to near 80.

Winds will turn breezy again this weekend out of the south with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Rain and storms chances will return early next week. As of now, the threat of severe weather appears low.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening showers/storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: N/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 47.

Fri: High: 77 Sunny.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 51 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy P.M.

Sun: High: 76 Low: 61 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 75 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy; scattered overnight storms.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 54 A.M. showers/storms, then mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 72 Low: 49 Partly cloudy.

