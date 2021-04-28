Advertisement

Wet weather continues Wednesday

Showers and storms are likely across Kansas today, bringing cooler conditions to the area says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front continues to slowly move across south-central Kansas and it will be the focal point for additional showers and storms throughout the day. While nothing severe is expected, some of the storms may produce small hail, gusty wind, and brief heavy rainfall.

Showers will rapidly exit the area this evening leaving us storm-free through the weekend. In fact, our next chance of rain and storms does not arrive until late Monday and/or Tuesday of next week.

Expect near normal highs today and Thursday in the lower 70s. Friday looks phenomenal with sunshine and highs around 75. Warmer weather returns for the first weekend of May with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler; showers/storms likely. Wind: S/NW 5-15. High: 74.

Tonight: Evening showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 73.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and cooler. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 45.

Fri: High: 75. Low: 51. Sunny.

Sat: High: 83. Low: 59. Mostly sunny; breezy and warmer.

Sun: High: 84. Low: 61. Breezy with increasing clouds.

Mon: High: 76. Low: 54. Mostly cloudy; afternoon storm chance.

Tue: High: 69. Low: 49. Morning showers; mostly cloudy and cooler.

