Wichita Police Dept. recognizes officers for extra effort during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department recognized its own for the work officers put in during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, April 28, officers were given pins as a show of appreciation for their efforts in continuing to work with the public throughout last year when many other in-person services were shut down due to the pandemic.

“Many other areas shut down but he police department kept operating, full-steam ahead, 24-7, all through last year,” WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay said.

Ramsay said it took extra effort to keep the police force operating during the pandemic. He said officers work in an environment where interacting with the public daily is a sacrifice officers had to make.

