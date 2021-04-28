Advertisement

Wichita Police Dept. recognizes officers for extra effort during pandemic

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department recognized its own for the work officers put in during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, April 28, officers were given pins as a show of appreciation for their efforts in continuing to work with the public throughout last year when many other in-person services were shut down due to the pandemic.

“Many other areas shut down but he police department kept operating, full-steam ahead, 24-7, all through last year,” WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay said.

Ramsay said it took extra effort to keep the police force operating during the pandemic. He said officers work in an environment where interacting with the public daily is a sacrifice officers had to make.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospitals see fourth wave of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals seeing 4th wave of COVID-19 patients
police lights
Police say 1 parent ran over another in school parking lot
Easton Palmer was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for first-degree murder and aggravated...
18-year-old arrested in connection to Sunday’s fatal shooting of another teenager
Steven Fessenden, 30, was arrested and booked on first-degree murder charges for the deaths of...
Sheriff’s office arrests man in connection to Saturday’s fatal shooting at mobile home park
Two rounds of storms, some severe, are possible later Tuesday Meteorologist Jake Dunne says.
Severe storm potential late Tuesday into evening

Latest News

COVID-19 service pin
Wichita Police Dept. recognizes officers for extra effort during pandemic
Skyhawk shot
Sedgwick County getting creative to fight vaccine hesitancy
Ag Sec on 30x30 program
Biden administration addresses 30x30 program concerns
Great seal of Kansas
Hesston chosen as pilot city for specialized trusts program