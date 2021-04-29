Advertisement

14-year-old shot in the face in Ulysses park

The Ulysses police said a 14-year-old was shot in the face Wednesday at the Russ Binney Park. The teen was flown to Wichita with life-threatening injuries.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ULYSSES, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Ulysses Police Department are investigating after a Ulysses teen was shot in a park on Wednesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., a resident who lives near Russ Binney Park called 911 after hearing shots fired in the park. Officers responded to the park at the northeast corner of the intersection of W. Santa Fe Ave. and S. College St., where they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the face.

Investigators learned six teenagers, four boys and two girls, were in the park when the 14-year-old was struck by a round from a handgun in one of the teens’ possession.

EMS responded and took the teen to the Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital. He was later flown to Ascension Via Christi hospital in Wichita. He is currently in critical condition.

