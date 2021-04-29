16-year-old girl dies following crash west of Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - A 16-year-old girl died Wednesday night, and another person was seriously injured, following a crash west of Plainville.

A Chevy Silverado heading westbound on K18 struck a disabled vehicle on the shoulder, the disabled vehicle then hit another vehicle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The 16-year-old was standing outside of the disabled vehicle, as well as the other person who was injured.

