Advertisement

16-year-old girl dies following crash west of Plainville

(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - A 16-year-old girl died Wednesday night, and another person was seriously injured, following a crash west of Plainville.

A Chevy Silverado heading westbound on K18 struck a disabled vehicle on the shoulder, the disabled vehicle then hit another vehicle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The 16-year-old was standing outside of the disabled vehicle, as well as the other person who was injured.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Police say 1 parent ran over another in school parking lot
Mark Scheetz (KCTV5)
Former Kansas school resource officer convicted of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy
One person was seriously injured in a vehicle and pedestrian accident near Spirit Aerosystems.
Pedestrian struck by truck at Spirit Aerosystems dies
KBI investigating after human remains found along Mitchell, Cloud County line
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car in the 2200 block of South Euclid,...
1 seriously hurt in pedestrian, car accident in SW Wichita

Latest News

A car caught fire, causing an attached garage to catch fire Wednesday night in the 8300 block...
West Wichita garage fire leaves 4 displaced
Woman dead, man seriously injured after crash at EB Kellogg & Washington
Crown Uptown Theatre in Wichita, Kansas
Live theatre returns to Wichita
Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover, Kansas
With changes, live theater returns to Wichita