4You: Andover, Wichita high schools among best in Kansas

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover and Wichita are among the best high schools in Kansas. the US News and World Report lists Northeast Magnet Wichita High School East, Andover High School and Andover Central High School among the best high schools in Kansas.

According to the report, Andover Central ranked No. 1 among Wichita metro area schools and No. 8 in Kansas. Andover High ranked No. 3 among Wichita metro area schools and 13th in the state. Northeast Magnet was ranked 10th in the state.

You can find the full report and rankings here: Best Kansas High Schools.

