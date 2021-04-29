Advertisement

Breeze is back Thursday

It's a noticeably cooler morning, but temperatures will reach the 70s Thursday says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a noticeably cooler morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s feel a few degrees cooler with a brisk north breeze. The strong and gusty north wind will continue today, but temperatures will climb into the middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Friday looks fantastic! In fact, sunny skies, a light breeze, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s will make it arguably the nicest day of the spring so far.

The wind is back this weekend, but so are warmer temperatures. Highs in the lower 80s place us 10 degrees above average. Sunshine on Saturday will give way to increasing clouds on Sunday, but the rain will hold off until next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty High: 75.

Tonight: Clear, cooler. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Sunshine. Wind: S 5-15. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 51.

Sat: High: 80. Low: 59. Mostly sunny; breezy and warm.

Sun: High: 81. Low: 60. Breezy with increasing clouds.

Mon: High: 75. Low: 54. Mostly cloudy; afternoon storm chance.

Tue: High: 66. Low: 47. Morning showers; mostly cloudy and cooler.

Wed: High: 70. Low: 50. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

