Does It Work? TriBurst LED light fixture

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For this week’s Does It Work segment, Mark Larson tests a light that’s makers say turns spaces that are dark as night, bright as day while also saving you money.

The TriBurst LED light fixture is multi-panel fixture that sells for $29.99. Does it live up to what’s promised of it. To put it to the test, enlisted the help, and garage space, of Dave Gordon.

