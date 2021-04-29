Kris Kobach running for Kansas Attorney General in 2022

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A campaign filing shows that Kris Kobach intends to run for Kansas Attorney General in 2022.

Kobach filed paperwork Wednesday appointing Laura Tawater as his treasurer for his attorney general campaign. Tawater is the First District chair for the Kansas Republican Party.

Kobach was Kansas’ secretary of state from 2011-2019 before a failed run for governor in 2018 and a run for U.S. Senate in 2020.

Kobach is expected to make an announcement at the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse Thursday at 1 p.m.

Kansas’ current attorney general, Derek Schmidt, launched a run for governor in March.

