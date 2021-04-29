Advertisement

Kris Kobach running for Kansas Attorney General in 2022

Kris Kobach, Secretary of State of Kansas, Photo Date: March 23, 2018
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A campaign filing shows that Kris Kobach intends to run for Kansas Attorney General in 2022.

Kobach filed paperwork Wednesday appointing Laura Tawater as his treasurer for his attorney general campaign. Tawater is the First District chair for the Kansas Republican Party.

Kobach was Kansas’ secretary of state from 2011-2019 before a failed run for governor in 2018 and a run for U.S. Senate in 2020.

Kobach is expected to make an announcement at the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse Thursday at 1 p.m.

Kansas’ current attorney general, Derek Schmidt, launched a run for governor in March.

