Advertisement

Local preschool discusses potential impact of universal pre-K

By Anna Auld
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - President Joe Biden’s American Families Plan aims to help struggling families. As part of that effort, the president is calling for universal preschool for all, calling it an investment in our children. The plan aims to ensure an additional four years of education. It’s broken down to two years of preschool and two years of community college, at no cost. The plan also includes additional childcare assistance and extends the Child Tax Credit in the recently-passed American Rescue Plan.

TOP Early Learning Centers in Wichita serve about 600 children, most of them living in poverty.

“That’s the biggest challenge because childcare, or early childcare is no cheap,” said TOP Learning Centers Executive Director Cornella Stevens.

But now, children and families could benefit from the plan for universal preschool, Stevens said.

While Stevens said it’s not clear if TOPs Learning Centers will receive some of the funding from the president’s bill, she said it’s an exciting thought after an especially difficult year.

“It’s amazing,” Stevens said. “A big thing that I think is noticed nationally is, I think there is a silver lining if you call it, it’s that people have realized the importance of early education and childcare because a person can go to work if they have a safe place to take their child.”

Stevens said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year, TOP Learning Centers had about 200 few families enroll. The preschool with a few locations in Wichita does try to subsidize enrollment fees for families through grants and other programs, but money coming their way is a welcome sight after having doors closed for months.

For now, TOP Learning Centers is thankful to be open again, serving families.

“We are happy to be able to see the world open up again and seeing more families come to our doors and to be able to say, ‘yes, I’m ready now,’” Stevens said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Police say 1 parent ran over another in school parking lot
Hospitals see fourth wave of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals seeing 4th wave of COVID-19 patients
Easton Palmer was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for first-degree murder and aggravated...
18-year-old arrested in connection to Sunday’s fatal shooting of another teenager
Steven Fessenden, 30, was arrested and booked on first-degree murder charges for the deaths of...
Sheriff’s office arrests man in connection to Saturday’s fatal shooting at mobile home park
One person was seriously injured in a vehicle and pedestrian accident near Spirit Aerosystems.
Pedestrian struck by truck at Spirit Aerosystems dies

Latest News

Crown Uptown Theatre in Wichita, Kansas
Live theatre returns to Wichita
Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover, Kansas
With changes, live theater returns to Wichita
TOPS Learning Center
Local preschool discusses potential impact of universal Pre-K
316 Elite coaches
Wichita 8-year-old inspires many in memorable game following dad’s death