More warm days ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather will continue Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures Friday morning will start out in the 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will have plenty of sunshine statewide with a light breeze.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s over the weekend. South winds will be breezy for most of the state on Saturday.

A cold front will move into northern Kansas Sunday evening, bringing returning chances for showers and thunderstorms. The risk of severe weather appears low with any storms that develop.

Shower and storm chances will spread farther south and east early next week as temperatures begin to turn cooler. We will have a few days next week with highs in the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear, cooler. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 80.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 51.

Sat: High: 79 Increasing clouds. Breezy.

Sun: High: 76 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 74 Low: 60 Cloudy; chance for showers and storms.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 54 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 47 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 69 Low: 49 Becoming mostly sunny.

