Reno County holding clinic for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County on Thursday, April 29, resumed administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The county is offering the single-dose vaccine Thursday and Friday with a clinic at the First United Methodist Church in Hutchinson.

The hope with the clinic is that it will draw people yet to be vaccinated at a time when the county’s positive test rate is again on the rise. The county had 160 appointments available for the Johnson & Johnson shot on Thursday and plans to have 160 more available Friday. While county health officials said they’d prefer that people schedule an appointment, they are taking walk-ins at the clinic.

“We want to encourage people to continue to get the vaccine,” Reno County Health Director Karla Nichols. “I know there’s information being put out there one way or the other, but simply put (by) Dr. (Scott) Pauley, who’s our medical consultant, it’s the vaccine or the virus. We really want you to get the vaccine and not the virus.”

For those wanting to be vaccinated, but unable to get to the clinic in Hutchinson on Friday, Reno County said its residents can schedule an appointment or just walk in at the Reno County Health Department next week during its office hours. You can request either the Johnson & Johnson shot or the Moderna vaccine.

