Advertisement

Report: Cruises could resume sailing in mid-July

Cruises may be able to leave U.S. ports by mid-July after more than a year of not sailing.
Cruises may be able to leave U.S. ports by mid-July after more than a year of not sailing.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cruise industry might be able to resume voyages in U.S. waters this July.

USA Today said it obtained a letter from the CDC to the industry and got more details from the agency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said eliminating risk on cruises isn’t possible, so the idea is to mitigate it with a blend of testing, quarantine and vaccination.

The agency is also clarifying how cruises, which haven’t been able to sail in U.S. waters for more than a year, can meet its requirements in order to sail.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

police lights
Police say 1 parent ran over another in school parking lot
Mark Scheetz (KCTV5)
Former Kansas school resource officer convicted of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy
One person was seriously injured in a vehicle and pedestrian accident near Spirit Aerosystems.
Pedestrian struck by truck at Spirit Aerosystems dies
KBI investigating after human remains found along Mitchell, Cloud County line
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car in the 2200 block of South Euclid,...
1 seriously hurt in pedestrian, car accident in SW Wichita

Latest News

Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic...
US economy accelerated at a robust 6.4% rate last quarter
A Maine home daycare owner faces charges, including assault, after a 19-month-old girl in her...
Toddler suffers brain damage in Maine daycare incident
Two deputies were shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
‘Incredibly tragic situation’: Two deputies shot in deadly hours-long standoff in Watauga County, NC
President Joe Biden is announcing another diverse group of candidates for his second round of...
Biden announces 2nd round of diverse federal judiciary picks