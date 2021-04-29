Advertisement

Search warrant in El Dorado leads to arrest for child sex crimes

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Detectives with the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) and the El Dorado Police Department executed a search warrant last week that led to an arrest for child sex crimes. The El Dorado PD said the search warrant, at a home in El Dorado, “was done as part of an investigation reported by way of a cyber tip, received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), alleging the sexual exploitation of children through the use of electronic devices.”

“This search warrant led to one arrest and charges have been filed through the Butler County District Court,” the El Dorado PD said in a news release following the April 22 search warrant and arrest that followed. “The El Dorado Police Department is dedicated to investigating these crimes to aid in the protection of children in our community.”

With this, the department announced its affiliation with the ICAC task force.

“This will greatly benefit our community in addressing this particular heinous crime,” the El Dorado PD said.

Those needing to report such crimes can leave cyber tips at https://www.missingkids.org/ or via phone at 1-800-843-5678. You can also contact El Dorado Crime Stoppers through https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm, download the app, or call 316-321-1080 with information

