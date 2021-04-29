Advertisement

West Wichita garage fire leaves 4 displaced

A car caught fire, causing an attached garage to catch fire Thursday night in the 8300 block of...
A car caught fire, causing an attached garage to catch fire Thursday night in the 8300 block of West Kackley Drive.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A car caught fire, causing an attached garage to catch fire Thursday night in the 8300 block of West Kackley Drive.

Wichita Fire crews were able to knock down the fire quickly and kept a majority of the fire damage contained to the garage. Some smoke damage was in other parts of the house.

Residents at the house were able to get out of the house, but all four were displaced.

Fire investigators do not know the exact cause of the fire, but said it caused $60,000 worth of damage.

