With changes, live theater returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Music Theatre Wichita on Wednesday night, April 28, kicked off its first performance a year after being forced off stage by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the performers, crews and audience, Wednesday night was a celebration of the return of live performances. Music Theatre Wichita’s first performance of the season took place at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover. While a different setting than the traditional stage at Century II, after a year of dark stages, people are relieved to see energy return with venue lights shining.

Music Theatre Wichita Producing Director Wayne Bryan said the public interest has been strong leading up to a new season after a difficult year away from shows in front of live audiences.

“...We are so pleased that people seem more than willing to come find us wherever we are so they can have the joy of live performances again,” Bryan said.

The experience in 2021 is different from what people familiar with MTW are used to. Among the changes is the move outdoors for most shows at the amphitheater in Andover and a longer season that concludes in November.

“Space, distancing, health protocols, COViD testing, all those things were very important for us if we were going to go back to live performances,” Bryan said.

Despite the changes and adjustments that come with them, Bryan said after a rough year for performers, “they are so excited to be back.”

You can learn more about MTW, see the list of shows for the new season, and find ticket information on the professional live performance group’s website.

For Wichita’s Crown Uptown Theatre, a change comes with how it’s operating. This month, the Crown Uptown launched a nonprofit arm of its operation. To fund performances, concerts and events, being a nonprofit will allow the Crown Uptown to get grants, donations and sponsorships. The theatre said this will also help to better support the arts in the area.

“This building, this space, has not had consistency for a very long time and there are so many people that it means the world to. And this is our mission to give it that consistency,” Crown Uptown Theatre Executive Director Max Wilson said.

During the past year, Congress passed more than $16 billion in aid to support venues, theatres and production companies. The industry is now seeing some movement on that front. This week, the Small Business Administration reopened its online portal to take applications for Shuttered Venue Operators Grants. The SBA was supposed to start taking applications in early April, but technical issues delayed the launch.

