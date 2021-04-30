Advertisement

Man critically injured in NE Wichita crash involving car, motorcycle

Wichita police respond to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car Thursday, April...
Wichita police respond to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 21st Street North and Greenwich.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a Thursday night crash involving his motorcycle and a car in northeast Wichita. The crash happened a little after 8 p.m. at 21st Street North and Greenwich.

Wichita police said the man was riding his motorcycle west on 21st Street. A car heading east was turning into the Target parking lot when the collision happened. As of late The Wichita Police Department’s Critical Accident Team responded to assist in investigating the crash.

As of Thursday night, police hadn’t determined what factors may have played a role in causing the crash. Police said the motorcyclist injured in the crash wasn’t wearing a helmet.

