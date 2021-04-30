Advertisement

Evergy moves up timeline to close coal-fired plants

Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment plans for customers who are past due on their electrical bills.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Evergy officials say the utility plans to close two coal-fired plants in the next nine years as part of its effort to reduce its use of fossil fuels.

The company said in a report to regulators filed Friday that it will close its coal-fired plant near Lawrence by the end of 2023. The plant is the utility’s oldest, with some units dating back to the 1960s. Evergy also will close Unit 3 of the Jeffrey Energy Center near St. Marys, Kansas, in 2030, rather than 2039 as originally expected.

Evergy’s plan is to reduce its carbon emissions by 70% by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2045.

