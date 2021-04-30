Frigid February temps caused more than $700k in damages to Wichita Public Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita School Board will hear about the damage sustained throughout the district due to frigid February temperatures.

The district said several district buildings sustained water damage from burst pipes due to the inclement weather during the week of February 7, 2021. Final remediation and repair costs are estimated at $721,000.

The district said all costs over $250,000 are covered by insurance.

