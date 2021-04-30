Funeral home wholesaler rushing to complete orders by Memorial Day

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - In four weeks, many people will head to cemeteries for Memorial Day. Even with a delay in getting polished granite to Kansas, one business is working hard to meet that deadline.

CVI Funeral Supply is a family-owned business in Newton, and it supplies funeral homes across the region. The owner, Jim Wiens, said it typically takes 4 to 10 months to complete a headstone, from design to sandblasting to delivering the finished product to the cemetery. He said it also takes some patience.

“People have been understanding of our current situation. So I feel like most people are being patient,” said Dale Guhr, the warehouse manager at CVI Funeral supply.

He said the first 5 months of the year are busy when it comes to memorials.

“We take a lot of pride in what we do. We try to stay behind the scenes. We’re really a support for funeral homes. But increased demand and hold ups in the supply chain have caused some delays in getting polished granite into their warehouse. We’d like to have our normal process taking place and it’s not this year,” said Guhr.

Wiens said he’s grateful to his more than 100 employees. They have been working through the pandemic to help families with this final piece for their loved ones.

“They’re working very very hard and very appreciative of the work they do,” said Wiens.

He said everyone in the industry is working through the challenges to get families what they need. They just ask families to be patient so that they can meet that Memorial Day deadline.

“Please be patient. We’re doing the best we can and working very hard to get their monument to the cemetery,” Wiens said.

He said another challenge is finding people to work in the industry. CVI Funeral Supply is always looking for people to work in production as well as truck drivers to deliver to cemeteries.

