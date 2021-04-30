Advertisement

Jill Biden plants tree as White House readies for family cat

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden commemorated Arbor Day by planting a linden tree on the north lawn of the White House.

She strode out Friday in a skirt and a double-breasted blazer and put three shovelfuls of dirt around the awaiting tree.

“Who doesn’t plant trees in high heels?” she said.

Biden said that the family’s cat would be coming to the White House “pretty soon.”

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.(Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

The first lady told NBC News in an interview broadcast Friday that the younger of the Bidens’ two German shepherds, Major, was being trained for the arrival of the cat. Major has been involved in two biting incidents as President Joe Biden and the first lady have gotten settled into the White House.

“That was part of his training,” she told NBC News. “They took him into a shelter with cats. He did fine.”

The president was asked during the televised interview if the cat was his idea.

“No,” he replied.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police identify woman killed in Kellogg crash, arrest man attempting to flee
The Ulysses police said a 14-year-old was shot in the face Wednesday at the Russ Binney Park....
Investigation continues, community shaken after 14-year-old shot in face at Ulysses park
Jeff Hoag and his son, Owen with 316 Elite in Wichita
Wichita 8-year-old inspires many in memorable game following dad’s death
16-year-old girl dies following crash west of Plainville
Supporters of PETA protest "forced monkey labor" outside the Dillons store in Hutchinson,...
PETA supporters protest ‘forced monkey labor’ outside Hutchinson Dillons store

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls the notion of 200,000 deaths "sobering."
Dr. Fauci: Be sure to get 2nd dose of vaccines
Tyla Jack, 39, was wanted on suspicion of running over and critically injuring another woman...
Police say woman arrested in school parking lot assault
First Lady Jill Biden participates in an Arbor Day tree-planting ceremony at the White House....
Jill Biden participates in White House tree-planting ceremony
Israeli security officials and rescuers carry a body of a victim who died during a Lag Ba'Omer...
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 45, hurts dozens