Kansas reports over 600 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, begins reporting MISC-C cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 620 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday. The state also reported four new deaths and 97 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

The state dashboard has also been updated to include MISC-C cases, a multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children that is associated with COVID-19. There are 13 cases reported in the state.

COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to stall across the state, with 38.4% of Kansans with at least one dose.

