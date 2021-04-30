Kansas reports over 600 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, begins reporting MISC-C cases
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 620 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday. The state also reported four new deaths and 97 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
The state dashboard has also been updated to include MISC-C cases, a multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children that is associated with COVID-19. There are 13 cases reported in the state.
COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to stall across the state, with 38.4% of Kansans with at least one dose.
