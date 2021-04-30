Advertisement

Kansas representative, substitute teacher arrested, accused of battering a student

Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on Thursday and accused of misdemeanor battery against a student while he was substitute teaching.(http://www.kslegislature.org/)
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WELLSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State Representative Mark Samsel was arrested earlier this week on a charge of misdemeanor battery.

The arrest stems from an incident involving a student while Samsel was substitute teaching for Wellsville USD 289, according to a release by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Samsel was booked into jail on Thursday and has since been released on bond.

Media Release - Battery Arrest

Posted by Franklin County, KS - Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 30, 2021

KCTV reports Samsel has not been formally charged yet. The Wellsville School District sent out a letter to families:

Good Evening,

Wellsville USD 289 is aware of the situation that occurred involving a substitute teacher on April 28, 2021. The appropriate authorities were notified. The situation is being thoroughly investigated. Student safety has and always will be our first priority.

At this time, we are prevented from commenting further on this situation. This is not due to a lack of transparency but due to privacy laws that prevent us from doing so.

If you have specific questions regarding your student, please contact our high school office.

While we cannot always divulge all the details, please know the safety of our students is a top priority.

If you have additional questions, I would be happy to speak with you can be reached at 785-883-2388.

