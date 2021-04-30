Advertisement

KBI investigating after man found dead in Coffeyville home

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Coffeyville Police Department are investigating a man’s death.

At about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, the KBI said the Coffeyville Police Department received a call from a citizen, requesting that officers conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1700 block of South Spruce Street.

“When Coffeyville police arrived at the home, they discovered a deceased male inside. Due to the state of decomposition, the man has not yet been positively identified,” the KBI said.

The Coffeyville PD asked the KBI to assist in investigating the death. That investigation continues. Anyone with information related to the death investigation should call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.

The KBI said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

