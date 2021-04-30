Advertisement

KU names Lance Leipold Kansas Head Football Coach

Lance Leipold
Lance Leipold(Buffalo Athletics)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas named Lance Leipold football team’s new head coach on Friday.

Director of Athletics Travis Goff that the two sides agreed to a six-year contract.

Leipold is a six-time National Champion, a five-time conference coach of the year and the fastest coach in NCAA history to reach 100 career wins.

He becomes the Jayhawks’ 41st head coach in Kansas Football history.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police identify woman killed in Kellogg crash, arrest man attempting to flee
Jeff Hoag and his son, Owen with 316 Elite in Wichita
Wichita 8-year-old inspires many in memorable game following dad’s death
16-year-old girl dies following crash west of Plainville
A car caught fire, causing an attached garage to catch fire Wednesday night in the 8300 block...
West Wichita garage fire leaves 4 displaced
Salina police and Courtney Hoffman's mother are asking for help to locate 35-year-old Nelson...
Mother of woman killed in Salina, police seek help to locate suspect

Latest News

Drew Johnson is moving form the head women's basketball coach at Bethel College to guide the...
Newman University names Bethel’s Drew Johnson women’s basketball head coach
A B-2 Stealth Bomber flies over Kauffman Stadium before a baseball game between the Kansas City...
Kansas City Royals expanding Kauffman Stadium capacity
Herring home run
Herring’s Home Run Downs No. 11 Oklahoma State
West High Baseball Team helps Wichita family through loss
West High Baseball team helps Wichita family through loss