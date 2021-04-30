KU names Lance Leipold Kansas Head Football Coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas named Lance Leipold football team’s new head coach on Friday.

Director of Athletics Travis Goff that the two sides agreed to a six-year contract.

Leipold is a six-time National Champion, a five-time conference coach of the year and the fastest coach in NCAA history to reach 100 career wins.

He becomes the Jayhawks’ 41st head coach in Kansas Football history.

