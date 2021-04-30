Man remembered with special meal at local diner
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You might have a favorite restaurant -- but do you have your own special there?
The Ray Special, named after Ray Green.
Green treated his wife, kids and even grandkids to his love of Dog N Shake for years.
After his wife died in 2017, he became a staple at the Seneca location.
When Ray died earlier this month, the business even offered to cater dinner afterwards.
The Ray Special is quarter-pound cheeseburger, onions only, with regular fries and a coke.
