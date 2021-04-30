Advertisement

Michael O’Donnell’s campaign finance violation fine reduced in half

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Michael O’Donnell’s fine for campaign finance violation has been reduced in half.

O’Donnell’s fine was reduced after he paid half of a $25,000 fine within 90 days. This was part of an agreement with the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission.

O’Donnell was fined for campaign finance violations when he was a Kansas senator. Those violations were a part of a federal investigation in which he was eventually acquitted of in 2019.

O’Donnell admitted to using campaign funds to pay friends for work they did not do and then knowingly falsifying what those payments were for.

