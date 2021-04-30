Advertisement

Phenomenal Friday forecast

After a chilly start to the morning, Friday's weather will arguably be the nicest day of the...
After a chilly start to the morning, Friday's weather will arguably be the nicest day of the spring so far says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a phenomenal Friday! After a chilly start to the day in the 40s, sunny skies, a light breeze, low humidity, and highs around 80 degrees will make it arguably the nicest day of the spring so far.

The wind is back this weekend, but so are warmer temperatures. Highs in the lower 80s place us 10 degrees above average. Sunshine on Saturday will give way to increasing clouds on Sunday, but the rain will hold off until next week.

Another cold front is coming to Kansas and like the last one, it should be a slow mover. Showers and storms are safe bet Monday into Tuesday and while some heavy rainfall is possible, severe storms are not expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine. Wind: S 5-15. High: 80.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; breezy and warm. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 81.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 59.

Sun: High: 79. Low: 60. More clouds than sun.

Mon: High: 75. Low: 52. Mostly cloudy; afternoon storm chance.

Tue: High: 64. Low: 47. Morning showers; mostly cloudy and cooler.

Wed: High: 66. Low: 48. Mostly cloudy; late-day showers.

Thu: High: 68. Low: 45. Showers early, then partly cloudy.

