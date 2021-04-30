Advertisement

Police say woman arrested in school parking lot assault

Tyla Jack, 39, was wanted on suspicion of running over and critically injuring another woman...
Tyla Jack, 39, was wanted on suspicion of running over and critically injuring another woman Tuesday(4/27) afternoon in the parking lot of Carl Bruce Middle School.(Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A woman suspected of running over another mother in a Kansas middle school parking lot during a fight involving students and parents has turned herself in to police, according to authorities in Kansas City, Kansas.

Tyla Jack, 39, turned herself in Thursday afternoon, police said in a news release. She had been wanted on suspicion of running over and critically injuring another woman Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of Carl Bruce Middle School.

Police have said the assault started with a fight between two girls at the school. After school officials broke up the fight, they called the girls’ parents, who showed up on the scene and made matters worse, police said.

As the mother of one of the girls walked away to leave, police allege that Jack ran over the woman with her car and dragged her. No students were hurt in the altercation.

The woman who was hit was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver who hit her, believed to be Jack, fled the scene.

Jack was being held Friday in the Wyandotte County Jail pending formal charges by the Wyandotte County District Attorney, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police identify woman killed in Kellogg crash, arrest man attempting to flee
The Ulysses police said a 14-year-old was shot in the face Wednesday at the Russ Binney Park....
Investigation continues, community shaken after 14-year-old shot in face at Ulysses park
Jeff Hoag and his son, Owen with 316 Elite in Wichita
Wichita 8-year-old inspires many in memorable game following dad’s death
16-year-old girl dies following crash west of Plainville
Supporters of PETA protest "forced monkey labor" outside the Dillons store in Hutchinson,...
PETA supporters protest ‘forced monkey labor’ outside Hutchinson Dillons store

Latest News

The Barton County Sheriff's Office said a man suffered serious injuries when he failed to stop...
Speed, texting while driving, alcohol may all be factored in Barton County tractor-trailer crash
Michael O'Donnell hearing
Michael O’Donnell’s campaign finance violation fine reduced in half
Lance Leipold
KU names Lance Leipold Kansas Head Football Coach
Ray special
Man remembered with special meal at local diner