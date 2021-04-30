Advertisement

Speed, texting while driving, alcohol may all be factored in Barton County tractor-trailer crash

The Barton County Sheriff's Office said a man suffered serious injuries when he failed to stop...
The Barton County Sheriff's Office said a man suffered serious injuries when he failed to stop at a stop sign and ran into the tires of a tractor trailer.(Barton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office investigated an injury accident Thursday afternoon that left one man hurt. Deputies were called to the intersection of US 281 Highway and NW. 40th Ave around 3:30 p.m. for an accident involving a pickup truck and a Versatile four-wheel-drive tractor.

Deputies learned that a 1991 GMC 2500 pickup, driven by 52-year-old Terrence J. Dreiling, of Hays, was northbound on NW. 40th Ave. The Versatile tractor operated by 60-year-old James Tindall, of Hoisington, was westbound on US 281 Highway in the process of making a left turn onto NW. 40th Ave. Dreiling failed to stop at the stop sign, striking the tractor in the left rear tires.

Dreiling suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Clara Barton hospital by Hoisington Ambulance Service. Tindall was not hurt.

It is believed excessive speed, texting while driving and alcohol may have been possible contributing factors as to why the Dreiling vehicle failed to stop. The accident is currently under investigation by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police identify woman killed in Kellogg crash, arrest man attempting to flee
The Ulysses police said a 14-year-old was shot in the face Wednesday at the Russ Binney Park....
Investigation continues, community shaken after 14-year-old shot in face at Ulysses park
Jeff Hoag and his son, Owen with 316 Elite in Wichita
Wichita 8-year-old inspires many in memorable game following dad’s death
16-year-old girl dies following crash west of Plainville
Supporters of PETA protest "forced monkey labor" outside the Dillons store in Hutchinson,...
PETA supporters protest ‘forced monkey labor’ outside Hutchinson Dillons store

Latest News

Man dies following crash with semi near Garden City
A major construction project will soon begin to improve traffic flow on the North Junction in...
Phase 2 construction begins on North Junction in Wichita
The corner of Douglas and Emporia.
Emporia Street now a two-way in Downtown Wichita
Two people were seriously injured in a crash on westbound Kellogg and 119th Street, according...
2 injured in crash on WB Kellogg & 119th