Speed, texting while driving, alcohol may all be factored in Barton County tractor-trailer crash

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office investigated an injury accident Thursday afternoon that left one man hurt. Deputies were called to the intersection of US 281 Highway and NW. 40th Ave around 3:30 p.m. for an accident involving a pickup truck and a Versatile four-wheel-drive tractor.

Deputies learned that a 1991 GMC 2500 pickup, driven by 52-year-old Terrence J. Dreiling, of Hays, was northbound on NW. 40th Ave. The Versatile tractor operated by 60-year-old James Tindall, of Hoisington, was westbound on US 281 Highway in the process of making a left turn onto NW. 40th Ave. Dreiling failed to stop at the stop sign, striking the tractor in the left rear tires.

Dreiling suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Clara Barton hospital by Hoisington Ambulance Service. Tindall was not hurt.

It is believed excessive speed, texting while driving and alcohol may have been possible contributing factors as to why the Dreiling vehicle failed to stop. The accident is currently under investigation by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office.

