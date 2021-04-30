Traffic enforcement effort on Kellogg results in 248 citations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol on Thursday, April 29, issued 248 citations for traffic violations along Kellogg. This was part of a special enforcement that both agencies conducted, ‘focused on high-accident intersections and speeding.”

The WPD said 15 of its officers and 12 KHP troopers participated in the enforcement, and TranSystems helped with signage along Kellogg that informed speeders, “Stop Speeding Before It Stops You” and “Watch Your Speed.”

“In one instance, a driver was stopped for driving 73mph in a 60mph zone. This driver was stopped again a few blocks away by another officer for speeding 73mph in a 60mph zone. Another driver was cited for texting and driving,” the WPD said.

The special enforcement happened just hours after a deadly crash at Kellogg and Washington in which police said speed and alcohol were likely factors.

“The Wichita Police Department is dedicated to keeping our motorists safe. We have seen an overall reduction in accidents on Kellogg, which is one of our goals,” the WPD said in a news release on the special enforcement. “We will continue to work toward reducing accidents on Kellogg and throughout the city by focusing on high accident intersections, distracted driving, and DUI enforcement.”

