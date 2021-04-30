Advertisement

Warm weekend ahead

Highs in the 70s and 80s
Forecast high temperatures this weekend.
Forecast high temperatures this weekend.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather will continue into the weekend before rain chances return late in the weekend and early next week.

Temperatures Saturday morning will start out in the 50s for most of the state. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s with breezy south winds.

We will have a fair amount of sunshine Saturday, then skies will turn mostly cloudy on Sunday. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to around 80 Sunday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will return to northern Kansas Sunday evening and into the night as a cold front moves into the state. Some small hail and brief gusty winds will be possible a few of the stronger storms, but organized severe weather is unlikely.

Another round of showers and storms will affect southern Kansas late Monday through early Tuesday. Once again, the risk of severe weather will remain low.

Behind the rain, it will turn cooler for the middle of next week with high temperatures in the 60s for a few days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 54

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 80

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 60

Sun: High: 77 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Mon: High: 72 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy and breezy; showers and storms overnight.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 51 A few morning showers, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 48 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police identify woman killed in Kellogg crash, arrest man attempting to flee
The Ulysses police said a 14-year-old was shot in the face Wednesday at the Russ Binney Park....
Investigation continues, community shaken after 14-year-old shot in face at Ulysses park
Supporters of PETA protest "forced monkey labor" outside the Dillons store in Hutchinson,...
PETA supporters protest ‘forced monkey labor’ outside Hutchinson Dillons store
16-year-old girl dies following crash west of Plainville
Jeff Hoag and his son, Owen with 316 Elite in Wichita
Wichita 8-year-old inspires many in memorable game following dad’s death

Latest News

After a chilly start to the morning, Friday's weather will arguably be the nicest day of the...
Phenomenal Friday forecast
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
More warm days ahead
It's a noticeably cooler morning, but temperatures will reach the 70s Thursday says...
Breeze is back Thursday
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
Sunshine returns, breezy and mild Thursday