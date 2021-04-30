Warm weekend ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather will continue into the weekend before rain chances return late in the weekend and early next week.

Temperatures Saturday morning will start out in the 50s for most of the state. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s with breezy south winds.

We will have a fair amount of sunshine Saturday, then skies will turn mostly cloudy on Sunday. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to around 80 Sunday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will return to northern Kansas Sunday evening and into the night as a cold front moves into the state. Some small hail and brief gusty winds will be possible a few of the stronger storms, but organized severe weather is unlikely.

Another round of showers and storms will affect southern Kansas late Monday through early Tuesday. Once again, the risk of severe weather will remain low.

Behind the rain, it will turn cooler for the middle of next week with high temperatures in the 60s for a few days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 54

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 80

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 60

Sun: High: 77 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Mon: High: 72 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy and breezy; showers and storms overnight.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 51 A few morning showers, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 48 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

