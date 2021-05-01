Advertisement

Man injured in shooting near Downtown

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is injured in afternoon shooting near Downtown

Wichita Police responded to a shooting call around 2:55 p.m. at the 200 Block W Murdock St. where officers found a 41-year-old male shot in the arm.

The report was made by a firefighter at the station across the street from the disturbance.

Police are talking to witnesses to get more information about what happened.

The man injured is expected to recover.

