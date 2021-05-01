Man injured in shooting near Downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is injured in afternoon shooting near Downtown

Wichita Police responded to a shooting call around 2:55 p.m. at the 200 Block W Murdock St. where officers found a 41-year-old male shot in the arm.

The report was made by a firefighter at the station across the street from the disturbance.

Police are talking to witnesses to get more information about what happened.

The man injured is expected to recover.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.