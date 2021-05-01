Advertisement

Storm chances return to Kansas on Sunday

After a sunny start to the weekend, a cold front will bring storm chances into Kansas on Sunday.
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a sunny start to the weekend, a cold front will bring storm chances into Kansas on Sunday.

Tonight, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.

Sunday, a cold front will move in from the northwest. As it moves into northwestern Kansas, showers and storms will be possible for that area starting late in the afternoon. A few of these storms in the northwest could become severe, producing large hail and damaging wind gusts. Those storms will move to the east, into central Kansas after midnight. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

We’ll have another round of showers and storms possible Monday evening through Tuesday morning. The best chance for severe weather with this next round will be in southeastern Kansas. Highs on Monday will drop into the upper 60s.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s through Wednesday, warming into the 70s through the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms late. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. Low: 59.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening showers and storms. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 69.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 49 Morning showers ending, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 44 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 81 Low: 57 Partly cloudy, slight chance of storms by evening.

