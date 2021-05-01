Advertisement

Ulysses teen still in critical condition after shooting, family ‘praying he pushes through’

Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a shooting Wednesday, April 28, in Ulysses.
By Carolina Loera
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two days after a Ulysses teen was critically injured in a shooting at a park, Eyewitness News hears from his family. Fourteen-year-old Christopher Garcia was flown to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital in Wichita where he remains in critical condition.

As the Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigates what happened in the Ulysses park Wednesday evening, Garcia’s brother spoke about his brother, saying he’s a good kid who did not deserve to get hurt. It’s a nightmare for the boy’s family.

“That’s our baby brother, and that’s my mom’s baby, that’s my dad’s baby boy,” Christopher Garcia’s older brother, Alan Garcia said. “He’s young. He’s only 14 years old, he’s an eighth grader in middle school. He has his whole life ahead of him.”

Alan said his little brother likes to play sports, competing in basketball track, cross country and football, but his passion is cooking.

“When he was really young, he started going to boxing with me. We would talk about life, what we wanted to do and that’s when he first told me, ‘oh, I like to cook,’” Alan said.

He said Christopher even had hopes of going to culinary school. But with the nature of his injury, Alan said he doesn’t know if that will happen. He said the bullet “hit his spine and his nerves.”

For now, Christopher Garcia’s family can only pray and hope for the best.

“We’re all devastated for what has happened, but we’re all praying to God that he pushes through, and we know he will,” Alan said. “I know that he will.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help them with Christopher’s medical expenses.

