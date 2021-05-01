Warm weekend, breezy too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warm weather will continue this weekend before rain chances return late in the weekend and early next week.

Skies will be mostly sunny through midday with increasing high clouds across southern Kansas through the afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s with gusty south winds. Become mostly cloudy tonight into Sunday. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to around 80 Sunday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will return to western Kansas Sunday evening and spread eastward overnight as a cold front moves into the state. Some small hail and brief gusty winds will be possible a few of the stronger storms during the early evening hours, but organized severe weather is unlikely.

Another round of showers and storms will affect southern Kansas late Monday through early Tuesday morning. Once again, the risk of severe weather will remain low. Behind the rain, it will turn cooler for the middle of next week with high temperatures in the 60s for a few days. Another slight chance of showers and storms on Wednesday, then drying out and warming back up through the end of the week into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Increasing high clouds. Breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 80

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. High: 77

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy a chance of showers and rumbles after midnight. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 58

Mon: High: 70 Mostly cloudy and breezy; evening and overnight showers/storms.

Tue: High: 65 Low: 51 Morning showers ending, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 44 Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, chance of evening storms.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 54 Partly cloudy, slight chance of storms by evening.

