Advertisement

Warming weather means welcome jump in business for local restaurants, bars

By Grant DeMars
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This weekend’s forecast for the Wichita area gives a preview of summer. For some local restaurants and bars with patios, that means more business.

For Chicken N’ Pickle in east Wichita, the busiest days are when the sun is out and the temperature is warm. Days like Friday and through the weekend give the restaurant a lookahead to the boom in business it’s expecting this summer. To keep up, Chicken N’ Pickle increased its staff.

“As it’s warmed up, we’ve almost doubled our staff on the weekends,” said Chicken N’ Pickle Manager Zach Kratochvil. “With it being busy outside and being beautiful, everyone wants to be outside. Pretty much Thursday through Sunday, it’s busy out here.”

It’s a similar situation at Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar operating partner Emma Russell said seeing the patio busy is a refreshing sight.

Last summer, most bars and restaurants were closed because of the pandemic.

“I think we were open for three weeks of the summer last year,” Russell said. “This already feels better.”

The sun and warm weather is coming just in time for Mort’s annual Kentucky Derby party.

“This weekend is the Kentucky Derby and we always do a Kentucky Derby party that’s a fundraiser for Victory in the Valley,” Russell said.

The CDC says the risk of transmitting COVID-19 is significantly lower outdoors, especially if you’re vaccinated. That’s the perfect reason for businesses to take advantage of the weather and put their patios to use.

“When it’s nice like this, people can really enjoy everything we have to offer,” Kratochvil said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police identify woman killed in Kellogg crash, arrest man attempting to flee
The Ulysses police said a 14-year-old was shot in the face Wednesday at the Russ Binney Park....
Investigation continues, community shaken after 14-year-old shot in face at Ulysses park
Supporters of PETA protest "forced monkey labor" outside the Dillons store in Hutchinson,...
PETA supporters protest ‘forced monkey labor’ outside Hutchinson Dillons store
16-year-old girl dies following crash west of Plainville
Jeff Hoag and his son, Owen with 316 Elite in Wichita
Wichita 8-year-old inspires many in memorable game following dad’s death

Latest News

New home construction in the Wichita area
Lumber prices putting strain on builders, remodelers
Supporters of PETA protest "forced monkey labor" outside the Dillons store in Hutchinson,...
PETA supporters protest ‘forced monkey labor’ outside Hutchinson Dillons store
Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover, Kansas
With changes, live theater returns to Wichita
An-Ex Bar and Grill in Wichita, Kansas
Applications opening for $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund