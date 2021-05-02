Advertisement

Severe storms possible Sunday evening

Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible in northwestern Kansas Sunday evening.
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible in northwestern Kansas Sunday evening.

These storms will move into northwestern Kansas, from the west, around 7 p.m. They will continue to move to the east, bringing the potential for damaging wind gusts and large hail through the northern part of the state through around midnight. As storms move into central Kansas after midnight, they are expected to weaken. The threat for tornadoes is low, but they can’t be completely ruled out.

Showers and storms will end by Monday morning, but another round will be possible by Monday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible across most of the state. The threat for severe weather is low on Monday, but rain will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning, especially for southcentral Kansas.

Highs will reach the upper 40s on Monday, the lower 60s on Tuesday, then back into the 70s through the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with storms late. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with storms in the afternoon. Wind; N 15-25; gusty. High: 68.

Tomorrow night: Showers/storms continue. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 49.

Tuesday: Morning showers then mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 64.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 49 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 58 Partly cloudy, slight chance of storms by evening/overnight.

Sun: High: 76 Low: 58 Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers/storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

