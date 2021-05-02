Severe Weather Threat- Later Today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Severe weather potential across western Kansas later today

A slow moving cold front, combined with a dry-line and low pressure system will move out of Colorado into Kansas later this afternoon/evening triggering strong to severe storms across western Kansas around sunset. Storms will have potential to produce large hail, damaging wind gusts and even a small landspout tornado or two. The overall threat for tornadoes is low and will be limited to the strongest storms during the early evening hours. Storms will move east overnight and begin to diminish as they move into central Kansas. Isolated showers and storms are possible after 3 AM in south-central Kansas.

Highs today will reach the upper 70s and 80s under mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Still warm and humid overnight across central Kansas, but turning much cooler behind the cold front across western Kansas. The cold front moves through most of Kansas on Monday with chilly northerly winds and cloudy skies. Scattered showers and a few rumbles are also possible statewide, however severe storms are not expected on Monday. Expect a cool down Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Cool weather will continue through Wednesday with highs in the 60s and lower 70s (normal highs are in the low 70s for early May). A more active weather pattern is setting up for the remainder of the week and next weekend with a chance of storms Wednesday as well as Friday night through Mother’s Day.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. High: 77.

Tonight: Showers and storms possible after midnight. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 59.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon/evening showers and storms. Wind: N 10-25; gusty. High: 69.

Monday night: Showers and storms more likely. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 49.

Tue: High: 66 Early morning showers, then becoming mostly sunny. Cool and breezy.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 44 Partly cloudy, chance of storms late in the day.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 57 Partly cloudy, slight chance of storms by evening/overnight.

Sun: High: 76 Low: 58 Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers.

