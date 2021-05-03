Advertisement

Anthony man sentenced to nearly 5 years for December stabbing

(WBKO)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANTHONY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Harper County District Court judge on Monday, May 3, sentenced an 18-year-old man to 59 months (four years 11 months) in prison for attempted second-degree murder in a December 2020 stabbing.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office said the prison sentence for 18-year-old Brandon Sandoval will be followed by three years of post-release supervision and paying more than $9,300 in restitution to the victim in the case.

The AG’s office said Sandoval pleaded guilty in March to one count of attempted second-degree murder.

