Advertisement

Botanica transitioning to summer season, features Big Bugs exhibit

By Amy Lanski
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Botanica is transitioning into its summer season.

A new seasonal exhibit, Big Bugs, is taking over the garden. Animatronic bugs are placed throughout the gardens. Visitors can learn fun facts and background information about each species. They can also participate in daily activities.

The new exhibit will be on display from May 1-July 31.

Along with the new seasonal exhibit, Botanica is switching out their signature tulips for summer annuals, such as Petunias. Supertunia ‘Mulberry Charm, Begonias, Geraniums, Marigolds, Calibrachoas, Zinnias, and Ageratum.

Botanica is selling their tulip bulbs on May 7 for 15 cents each.

Botanica also features free carousel rides on Tuesday nights and $3 admission Thursday nights.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Ulysses teen dies after shooting
Enhanced Risk - Severe Storms
Severe Weather Threat- Later Today
Wichita school hallways will again be full of students after Labor Day.
Sedgwick County preparing for 12-15-year-olds to get COVID-19 vaccine
Man injured in shooting near Downtown
Lilikoi Asian Bistro is one of many other restaurants struggling to find applicants to fill job...
Restaurants operating understaffed while struggling to fill job vacancies

Latest News

Parents hope to grant 3-year-old son’s cancer wish
Travel agents and summer camp organizers are getting a lot of calls from people looking to take...
Ready to have summer back
Travel agents and summer camp organizers are getting a lot of calls from people looking to take...
Preparing for a busy summer unlike the last one
Wichtia Police investigating 2 overnight shootings