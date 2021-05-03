Botanica transitioning to summer season, features Big Bugs exhibit

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Botanica is transitioning into its summer season.

A new seasonal exhibit, Big Bugs, is taking over the garden. Animatronic bugs are placed throughout the gardens. Visitors can learn fun facts and background information about each species. They can also participate in daily activities.

The new exhibit will be on display from May 1-July 31.

Along with the new seasonal exhibit, Botanica is switching out their signature tulips for summer annuals, such as Petunias. Supertunia ‘Mulberry Charm, Begonias, Geraniums, Marigolds, Calibrachoas, Zinnias, and Ageratum.

Botanica is selling their tulip bulbs on May 7 for 15 cents each.

Botanica also features free carousel rides on Tuesday nights and $3 admission Thursday nights.

