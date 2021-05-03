Daughtry to kick off Andover’s Summer Concert Season in July

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - After having to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Daughtry will take the stage at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater for the Andover Summer Concert Season.

The band will kick off the concert series on July 10. It’s the third summer concert season to take place at the amphitheater since it was completed.

“Since we are a newer venue to the area, we are still trying to get the word out about us. We know people are ready to start doing more and as an outdoor venue, we have ample space for people to spread out and enjoy the show,” said City of Andover Event Director, Katie Cork.

Tickets start at $25 and will go on sale at 10 am on Friday, May 7. Tickets can be purchased online at www.capfedamphitheater.com.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.