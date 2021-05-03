Advertisement

Investigation at McPherson HS follows photo of student welding racial slur on class project

McPherson High School in McPherson, Kansas
By Caroline Elliott
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation at McPherson High School follows a photo shared on social media, showing a student welding a racial slur, the N-word, on a class project.

The McPherson school district won’t disclose what kind of consequences the student in the photo will face, but McPherson Public Schools Superintendent Shiloh Vincent said the district is taking this seriously. The district started an investigation after the photo was shared, but students at McPherson High School said this isn’t the first time they’ve experienced racism at school.

“I hear stuff like this on a daily basis,” one student said. “I just shake it off. I don’t really care that much, but of lot of people say it.”

The district found out about the photo late Sunday night and started investigating on Monday morning, May 3. The school learned the photo was taken last week during class as students worked on individual projects. The substitute teacher was unaware, the district said.

“My understanding is this. This actually occurred last week when we had students working on individual projects so the person who is overseeing the classroom at that time was a substitute teacher,” Vincent said.

He said the substitute “didn’t have any idea that this is what was being introduced.”

“So, again, just an opportunity for us to make sure that we are consistent with our policies that we review the expectations that we have for our students and make sure that we’re providing the best environment possible for students, and clearly this does not do that. So, making sure we make the right adjustments now,” Vincent said.

Students hope this is an opportunity for change.

“It makes some people uncomfortable. I don’t think they should go as far as expelling the kid who did it, but there should be some action taken,” one of them said.

