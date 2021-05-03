Advertisement

Kansas Senate fails to override veto on transgender athlete bill

The Sterling Lady Black Bears celebrate winning a point. The Garden Plain Lady Owls won the...
The Sterling Lady Black Bears celebrate winning a point. The Garden Plain Lady Owls won the Class 2A Volleyball Sub-State Tournament held at the Ora Shields Activity Center in Sterling, Kansas on October 26, 2019. (Photo: Joey Bahr, www.joeybahr.com)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - A bill that would have banned transgender athletes from playing girls’ or women’s school sports will not become law in Kansas.

On Monday, the Kansas Senate failed to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the SB 55, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, by a vote of 26-14. The Senate needed a two-thirds majority to override the governor’s veto.

Supporters said the bill would have protected female athletes who might have to compete against transgender students who were born male.

Opponents of the bill said it could lead the state to lose big events such as NCAA tournaments. The NCAA issued a statement saying it would only hold tournaments in “locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination...”

