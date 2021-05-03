Advertisement

New kids’ TV show emerges from the Mister Rogers universe

The whimsical series for children ages 3-5 starts airing Monday and centers on the adventures...
The whimsical series for children ages 3-5 starts airing Monday and centers on the adventures of Donkey Hodie, an enthusiastic yellow donkey with a bright magenta mane.(Source: Fred Rogers Productions, PBS)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mister Rogers’ neighborhood is expanding. In rare welcome news of sprawl, PBS Kids is readying a new puppet-led series called “Donkey Hodie,” inspired by characters in the original Fred Rogers TV show.

The whimsical series for children ages 3-5 starts airing Monday and centers on the adventures of Donkey Hodie, an enthusiastic yellow donkey with a bright magenta mane.

She’s the granddaughter of the donkey puppet Rogers created back when TV shows were in black and white.

During each 15-minute episode, Donkey Hodie learns lessons like why following a recipe step-by-step makes sense.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
14-year-old boy dies after shooting in Ulysses park
Enhanced Risk - Severe Storms
Severe Weather Threat- Later Today
Wichita school hallways will again be full of students after Labor Day.
Sedgwick County preparing for 12-15-year-olds to get COVID-19 vaccine
Man injured in shooting near Downtown
Lilikoi Asian Bistro is one of many other restaurants struggling to find applicants to fill job...
Restaurants operating understaffed while struggling to fill job vacancies

Latest News

Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
COVID-19 restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India
The Centers for Disease Control says that 40% of adults in the United States are fully...
CDC: More than 40% of adults in U.S. are fully vaccinated
FILE - The Yahoo logo is displayed outside of offices in Santa Clara, Calif., in this Monday,...
Verizon sells internet trailblazers Yahoo and AOL for $5B
Daughtry to kick off Andover’s Summer Concert Season in July
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple’s ‘walled garden’ faces Epic attack in app store trial